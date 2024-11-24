'It's tough' admits Blackpool boss as ex-Middlesbrough and West Ham forward misses out in favour of teenager
The 29-year-old was absent through illness in last weekend’s stalemate against Northampton Town, and was unable to regain his place in the matchday squad for the recent 2-1 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers despite being available, with teenager Terry Bondo preferred on the bench.
Fletcher, who also has the likes of West Ham and Middlesbrough on his CV, has struggled since arriving at Bloomfield Road in the summer as a free agent.
In 16 appearances in Tangerine, the forward has managed just one goal, and has been unable to improve on a number of difficult spells in recent seasons.
Discussing why Fletcher was left out against Bolton, Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce said: “Terry (Bondo) did really well last week, and he didn’t deserve to lose his place, so unfortunately big Fletch misses out.
“Of course it’s tough for him, but I think he understands the kid has done well, so it was only right to let him have another go.
“He’s only 17, and he’s had a big impact, so he deserved a chance again.”
