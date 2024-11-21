'It's the closest thing' -Blackpool coach shares clear message ahead of 'tough' cup game under the lights
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders U18s head coach Matthew Blinkhorn has urged his side to embrace the challenge that faces them at the Mornflake Stadium, with an away trip to Luton Town awaiting the winner.
In the last round, Blackpool claimed a 3-0 victory away to Stockport County, while Crewe overcame Solihull Moors.
“It’s the closest thing you can get to a first-team game under the lights,” Blinkhorn told Tangerine TV.
“It’s going to be at Crewe’s ground this time, so it makes it a bit more special for the lads and the staff - it’s something we’re looking forward to.
“They’ll be a really good team. They'll be really good with the ball, really organised, and well coached. They’re a club that gives opportunities to young players, and are notorious for developing their own players.
“It’ll be a really tough game. It’s a challenge for our boys, but I’m really looking forward to seeing if they can embrace that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.