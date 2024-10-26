'It's still very, very difficult' - update provided on Blackpool boss Steve Bruce and family ahead of Wigan visit to Bloomfield Road
The Blackpool boss remains on compassionate leave following the sad and sudden death his four-month-old grandson Madison.
Bruce has missed the Seasiders’ past two games - against Barnsley and Peterborough United - following the tragic news. And that looks set to be extended for the visit of the Latics - a team he has twice managed in the past.
His assistant, Steve Agnew, provided a brief update on the gaffer at this difficult time on Friday. Speaking ahead of the Wigan game, he said the 63-year-old would return when the time was right.
‘Obviously, it’s still very, very difficult for both the gaffer and his family,’ said Agnew. ‘But I’m sure, in time, you know, when he feels he’s ready, we’ll be delighted to welcome him back.’
Blackpool have lost both games in Bruce’s absence, with Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss at Posh the Seasiders’ biggest of the season to date. They are also on a three-match losing streak, having lost to Mansfield prior to the manager’s temporary departure.
Blackpool currently sit 16th in the League One table, two points and two places better off than Wigan, who have lost their past two games.
