Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway has made his long-awaited return to football management.

The 61-year-old, who last managed Grimsby in 2020, has been announced as the new manager of League Two Swindon.

The Robins sacked Mark Kennedy on Friday morning, with the club third from bottom in the table and with just two wins from 13 league games this season. But they wasted no time in finding a replacement, with Holloway’s appointment confirmed just hours later.

He’s signed a deal with the County Ground side until the end of the season, with his first game in charge being a home game against Gillingham on Saturday.

Speaking after his appointment was confirmed, Holloway told the Swindon website: “I'm delighted to be back working in football after a period out of the game as I wanted to get back into it if the right opportunity arose which, with this opportunity, I feel is the perfect fit for me.

"Conversations happened very quickly and both sides were very keen to get the deal done and of course, I was delighted to engage with a club like Swindon Town, a club of whom I know a lot about due to my location and knowledge of the local area.

"I want to be able to bring everyone together to deliver success and positivity on and off the pitch and I'm delighted to be at The Nigel Eady County Ground tomorrow to meet you all for the first time as Swindon Town Manager and I look forward to a successful time working together.”

Swindon represents the Bristolian’s 10th managerial appointment. As well as Blackpool, Holloway has also taken control at the likes of Bristol Rovers, QPR, Crystal Palace, Plymouth, Millwall and Leicester.

He’s guided three of those clubs to promotion - including the Seasiders, whom he secured top-flight football for the first time in 40 years back in 2010. Indeed, victory against Cardiff in the 2009-10 Championship play-off final after a sixth-placed league finish, saw Blackpool become a Premier League team for the first time.

However their enjoyable and entertaining stay there was short-lived, wth the Tangerines heading back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Holloway, who also guided Palace to the Premier League during the 2012-13 season, helped Blackpool reach the Championship play-off final again in 2011-2012. Yet a 2-1 defeat to West Ham meant there was no top-flight return at the first time of asking.

In November 2012 left Blackpool to join Palace after 161 games in charge and a win rate of 38.51 percent.