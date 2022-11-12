'It's not great': Blackpool boss Michael Appleton discusses Wigan Athletic's decision to sack Leam Richardson

It leaves Wigan inside the bottom three, but only two points behind Blackpool making today’s game a hugely significant one on the eve of the World Cup break.

While Wigan find themselves at the wrong end of the table, the decision to axe Richardson was a controversial one given his success over recent seasons.

The 42-year-old, who represented Blackpool as a player between 2002 and 2005, helped stabilise the club after being plunged into administration before guiding the Latics to an impressive title win in League One.

Wigan are by far the only team in the Championship to have pressed the panic button this season – only four of the current 24 managers in the second tier are in the same job as they were a year ago.

Amazingly, Appleton – who only took charge of the Seasiders in June – is now the eighth longest-serving boss in the division.

Leam Richardson lost his job after enduring a run of eight games without a win

When asked about Wigan’s decision to part ways with Richardson, Pool’s head coach said: “It’s not great.

“It was a big year for Wigan last year because they had a fantastic season, especially on the back of the season previous where they had their issues and troubles with money.

“To recruit as well as they did for that League One season, they brought in a lot of experience and a lot of men into that team who they’ve kept around this season.

“You’ve only got to look at the six strikers they’ve got available to them, the likes of Broadhead, Lang, Keane, Magennis, Wyke, Fletcher…to have six strikers at your disposal of that ilk means they’ll be frustrated to know where they are at this moment in time.

“But again, we only look at ourselves and there’s only three points between us and the team in 12th at this moment in time, which just gives you an indication of how tight and tough the league is.”