Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley addresses talk of Blackpool recalling loanee Owen Dale

The winger is due to spend the season on loan at Fratton Park but Blackpool do hold the option to recall him in January should they wish to do so.

Pompey fans are concerned the Seasiders might do exactly that after Michael Appleton refused Dale permission to play for Cowley’s side in the FA Cup to stop the 24-year-old from becoming cup tied.

Doug Tharme, who is temporarily spending time with Accrington Stanley, was also declined permission to feature in the first round.

However, the likes of Oliver Casey (Forest Green), Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday), Matty Virtue (Lincoln City) and Beryly Lubala (Colchester United) were all allowed to play for their clubs in the cup last weekend.

When asked why Tharme and Dale were denied permission, Appleton told The Gazette he was simply keeping his options open ahead of the January transfer window.

He added that, if his Blackpool side continue to be decimated by injuries, then recalling one or two of their loan players is something that could happen ahead of the club’s FA Cup third round tie at the start of January.

Dale has impressed since making the loan move to the South Coast

Responding to those comments, Pompey chief Cowley accepts it’s Blackpool’s “prerogative” how they manage their loan players.

“I didn't actually read his (Appleton’s) comments, but absolutely we understand the situation,” he told our sister paper, the Portsmouth News.

“This is the prerogative of the parent club. When they loan players out, there's normally always a release clause somewhere in there in the January transfer window.

“Ultimately, Owen has had a very good start to the season. I think he's brought a real energy and fizz to our team. He's a real character in the group.

“We certainly missed him and Dane (Scarlett) on Friday night, that is for sure, and of course when a player plays well, it's natural that there's a chance they might get called back.

“Ultimately, there's a lot of football to be played before January.

“Our focus is on the here and now, November and December, and we'll be putting all our energy into the games in front of us.'

