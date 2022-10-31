That’s because the Seasiders trailed 1-0 despite a superb opening 45 minutes where the visitors squandered a host of gilt-edged opportunities.

While Appleton eventually told his players to remain positive due to what he described as his side’s best 30-minute spell of the season, he revealed he was initially happy to allow his players to quarrel among themselves.

Explaining why, he told The Gazette: “I didn’t get involved for the first few minutes at half-time, I allowed it to happen because I think it’s healthy, it’s good.

“We don’t see enough of that in modern day football. In my day it was every half-time where someone was grappling with someone else about something that had happened.

“But I thought it was very healthy and it shows you where they were, because they were obviously frustrated having known how well they had played only to find themselves a goal behind.

Michael Appleton admits he was happy for his players to have it out with each other

“But very quickly I was able to calm everyone down and get the message across and they went out and produced the goods in the second-half.”

One thing that has certainly helped Blackpool in recent weeks is their blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Chris Maxwell, James Husband and Madine all contributing heavily.

Appleton believes that know-how has been invaluable for his side, especially for players like Charlie Patino and Sonny Carey who are only 19 and 21 respectively.

“It’s been massive, especially on Saturday,” Pool’s head coach added.