'It's healthy': Michael Appleton gives intriguing insight into Blackpool's heated half-time quarrel during Coventry City win
Michael Appleton admits he welcomes his Blackpool players digging each other out when things aren’t going their way.
Gary Madine revealed after Saturday’s 2-1 win against Coventry City that “one or two” members of Blackpool’s squad were shouting at each other during the half-time interval.
That’s because the Seasiders trailed 1-0 despite a superb opening 45 minutes where the visitors squandered a host of gilt-edged opportunities.
While Appleton eventually told his players to remain positive due to what he described as his side’s best 30-minute spell of the season, he revealed he was initially happy to allow his players to quarrel among themselves.
Explaining why, he told The Gazette: “I didn’t get involved for the first few minutes at half-time, I allowed it to happen because I think it’s healthy, it’s good.
“We don’t see enough of that in modern day football. In my day it was every half-time where someone was grappling with someone else about something that had happened.
“But I thought it was very healthy and it shows you where they were, because they were obviously frustrated having known how well they had played only to find themselves a goal behind.
“But very quickly I was able to calm everyone down and get the message across and they went out and produced the goods in the second-half.”
One thing that has certainly helped Blackpool in recent weeks is their blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Chris Maxwell, James Husband and Madine all contributing heavily.
Appleton believes that know-how has been invaluable for his side, especially for players like Charlie Patino and Sonny Carey who are only 19 and 21 respectively.
“It’s been massive, especially on Saturday,” Pool’s head coach added.
“To play as well as we did in that opening period, where we should have been two or three goals up and comfortable, to go in a goal behind and have those players in the dressing room at half-time – yes it’s my job to address them and I made a couple of little tweaks to improve us to make us even better – but ultimately I need them almost as coaches on the pitch to deliver my message.”