Everything Gary Madine said about Blackpool's win at Coventry City, his equaliser and early missed chances

The striker led the line superbly and, despite three first-half misses, the 32-year-old stuck at it and headed Blackpool level during the second-half.

The in-form Jerry Yates would then head Blackpool’s winner as Michael Appleton’s side made it back-to-back victories to move five points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s what Madine had to say after the final whistle.

Win

“The lads are buzzing.

“We went in at half-time 1-0 down but we kept our heads up because we probably should have been 4-0 up. I probably should have had two or three myself.

Gary Madine celebrates after equalising for the Seasiders

“That’s probably the best half an hour of football we’ve played all season, so to go in 1-0 down was a little bit harsh.

“But we kept our heads up and got what we deserved.”

His early misses

“I probably should have had a hat-trick.

“The first one, Sonny (Carey) put a great ball in but it was probably too good of a ball because I didn’t see it, it just hit my foot and went wide.

“The other one, the cross from Jud (Jordan Thorniley), I might have made it a couple of years ago but I’ve only got one groin nowadays so I couldn’t get my leg high enough.”

His header ruled out for offside

“The referee said CJ (Hamilton) was offside, but I didn’t realise CJ touched it.

“To be fair, he says he didn’t but I’m not bothered. We got the winner and I got the goal, so I’m happy.”

Mood at half-time

“There were a couple of lads shouting at half-time but the gaffer came in and said ‘what are you shouting for? That’s probably the best half an hour we’ve played and could have had two or three goals’.

“He told us if we repeated that performance then we’d go on and win the game and we did.”

His equaliser

“The ball goes down the left to James Husband. I’ve known Hubby for a long time now and I know he tends to hit the first man with his crosses, so I decided to get across the front man and I managed to get a good head on it and it’s gone over the keeper.”

Jerry forcing him out of the way for the winner

“He did! He smacked us and put us on my backside. But I’m delighted for him.

“He works his socks off for the team and he’s a fans’ favourite and rightly so, so I’m dead chuffed for him.

“I hope he keeps scoring and I hope we can keep hold of him, but people are going to start watching him soon because he’s setting the place alight and he’s the top goalscorer in the league.

“I just can’t see him missing at the minute.”

Back-to-back wins

“It’s a new style of football the gaffer has brought from last year, so we’re learning it and we’re getting better with it with every game.

“We worked out early against Coventry the switch of play to the full-backs was on all day and we did brilliantly.”

Rest ahead of West Brom game

“We’re off on Sunday, so I’m going to take my mam for some dinner. All the lads will be resting up ahead of West Brom.

“It’s always a difficult place to go, but they’ve not been great so their fans might not be on their side. Hopefully we can go there, make it hostile for them and bring back some more points.”

Fans

“During my time here they’ve been brilliant.

“I remember coming here last year on a Tuesday or a Wednesday night, the place was rammed and they made a racket.

“They always travel great, they always get behind us great and we’re always grateful.”

Are Blackpool ahead of target?

“There’s targets, yeah, but we won’t tell you. We’ve got our own targets and we’re doing alright.

