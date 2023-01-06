It's been an eventful start to Blackpool's January transfer window, but there's a lot more work to be done

By the time you’re reading this there might have been even more developments, but at the time of writing we’ve had two arrivals in Morgan Rogers and that man Josh Bowler and two departures.

Theo Corbeanu heading back to Wolves wasn’t the most surprising news given his lack of game time and the ankle injury he’s currently carrying.

While yes, the 20-year-old made 18 appearances in total, scoring three times, only nine of those came from the start.

The Canadian has certainly got something about him, the potential is there. But it’s fair to say he’s still got quite a bit to work on, most notably the defensive side of his game and his off-the-ball work, which was clearly a frustration for some of his teammates who weren’t able to hide their exasperation on match days.

Going forward Corbeanu has all the attributes you’d want from a flying winger, but too often he would flatter to deceive in the final third and his end product was found wanting.

In some respects he will have reminded a lot of Blackpool fans of an early Bowler in his ability to beat a man before failing to pick out a teammate, something Bowler clearly improved on given time.

Could loanee Rhys Williams be sacrificed?

But that’s one thing the Seasiders don’t have at this juncture, time and patience to develop players. They need individuals who are going to come in and make an impact right away to help Michael Appleton’s side steer clear of the relegation zone.

Exciting

Many will then be confused by Blackpool’s signing of Rogers, another 20-year-old who has yet to prove himself in the Championship.

What I would say to counter that is that Rogers has already proven himself to be a hit in the division below after helping his former loan club Lincoln City reach the League One play-off final during the 2020/21 season, scoring six times and producing four assists.

Callum Wright's surprise departure raises plenty of questions

Corbeanu, by comparison, flattered to deceive during his two spells in the third tier with MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

He needs to be at a club now where he can play regularly and hone his skills, something that wasn’t guaranteed had he remained at Bloomfield Road.

Famous last words, but I’m expecting Rogers to feature a lot more heavily in Blackpool’s starting line-ups in the coming weeks and months and make much more of an impact.

Eye-opener

Morgan Rogers became the first player to sign earlier this week. Picture: Blackpool FC

While Corbeanu’s exit wasn’t entirely a surprise, I think it’s fair to say Callum Wright’s departure came entirely out of the blue.

While the midfielder’s game time has been limited since his arrival on deadline day, he’s still been named in the vast majority of match-day squads and there was no inkling whatsoever Blackpool were looking to move him on, never mind sell him permanently.

For this to happen just four months after he joined the club is an eye-opener and raises so many questions about the club’s recruitment process.

Wright was advertised as a player with the long-term in mind and appeared to fit in with their model of developing their own young players before selling them on for a profit.

To ship him out of the door after just five starts doesn’t fit in with that approach but, as I understand it, there’s an acceptance at the club the move didn’t quite work out as hoped and, once Plymouth’s interest was known about, all parties came together to work out a sensible solution.

Of course the fees involved will remain undisclosed, so we’ll likely never know how much this has cost Blackpool, if at all. But if the Seasiders have taken a financial hit on a player they signed just four months ago, then supporters are right to vent their frustration.

Michael Appleton will know his side are in need of an injection of quality

If not, and Wright has departed for a similar sum, then it’s more understandable, with the club recouping some funds to spend on some much-needed incomings and create another space in the squad to assist with that.

While the signings of Rogers and Bowler is a good start to Blackpool’s January business, it’s only that: a start. A big injection of quality is required.

More work to be done

Bowler’s return will certainly go a long way to solving that particular issue, but a tough-tackling defensive midfielder who helps break up play and allows the likes of Charlie Patino and Sonny Carey to go and express themselves further up the pitch is a must.

In fact, it’s been a must for nearly two years now and here we are still waiting for that man to arrive. Liam Bridcutt and/or Kevin Stewart fit the job description but sadly can’t be relied upon to stay fit.

A strong, commanding centre-back would also fit the bill, if the squad numbers allow for it. That might well depend on what happens with loanee Rhys Williams, who has done okay but isn’t worth taking up a loan spot if he’s going to remain on the bench every week.

I feel a bit sorry for Williams in a way because he’s actually played his best football for Blackpool in recent weeks. During the catastrophe that was the Wigan game before the break, the centre-back was the player who stood up to be counted and took responsibility on his shoulders after Marvin Ekpiteta’s red card.

His form has been pretty decent since the return as well but Appleton seems to prefer Ekpiteta, Jordan Thorniley and James Husband ahead of him.

