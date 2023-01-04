Surprise as ex-Leicester City midfielder leaves Blackpool to join League One side just FOUR months after joining

The midfielder has joined League One leaders Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old only made 10 appearances for the Seasiders following his transfer deadline day move from Leicester City on September 1.

“The club would like to thank Callum for his efforts in tangerine and wish him the very best of luck for the future,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

Wright, whose last start in a tangerine shirt came at West Brom at the start of November, will now be aiming to win promotion with Plymouth, who are four points clear at the top of the League One table.

“We are delighted to have signed Callum Wright,” Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said.

“Callum is another very talented young player who we tried to sign in the summer transfer window. He is someone that we wanted to add to the squad who has a huge potential to develop and improve our team.

“He will bring good energy and quality to our attacking positions. He really impressed us last season where he scored nine goals from midfield on loan to Cheltenham from Leicester City in League One.”

Director of football Neil Dewsnip added: “We’re really excited that Callum has decided to join us. We nearly got him in the summer and we are delighted that we have managed to do so at this stage of the season.“Callum is a very creative player and will help us score and create goals – which is just what we need. He’s a really honest and hardworking individual and I’m certain he will fit in to Steven’s squad very nicely.”

Wright becomes the second player to depart Bloomfield Road so far this month after Theo Corbeanu’s season-long loan was cut short, seeing him return to parent club Wolves.

Morgan Rogers is the only incoming to date, the winger agreeing a loan move from Manchester City.