Blackpool boss outlines his thinking behind dropping Dan Grimshaw for Chris Maxwell against Sunderland

The 32-year-old missed three Blackpool games over the festive period with a groin injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Grimshaw, who started the season as Pool’s number one before being dropped, took the mantle and performed well, conceding three goals in his three games.

But once Maxwell was back to full fitness, he came straight back into the fold for the New Year’s Day 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

The shot stopper also performed well, making some important saves to ensure the Seasiders held on for a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked why he brought Maxwell straight back in, Appleton said: “Experience.

“These are the types of games where you need that little bit of experience, that cool head between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Maxwell performed well on his return from injury on New Year's Day

“That’s not being disrespectful to Grimmy in any way, shape or form, but I think the performance Chris shown proves why we picked him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dropping Grimshaw wasn’t the only big call Appleton made on Sunday, top goalscorer Jerry Yates also being left out of the starting line-up.

CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery were preferred to Yates and Jake Beesley, who was also dropped to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two combined for Blackpool’s goal, Hamilton playing the ball through for Lavery to slot home.

“We just felt a bit of pace in those wide areas would help us, especially with the way Sunderland set up, so I was glad they both contributed,” Appleton said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You could see after the hour mark they were both a bit leggy and blowing a little bit, so we gave them a rest they deserved and passed over the baton to Jerry and Bees.

“They will be pleased with their performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re in there to make decisions anyway, but we’re there to make decisions not to prove any points or anything.