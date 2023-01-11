'It's been a while': Man City loanee opens up on finally joining Blackpool after two failed attempts

The 20-year-old was originally linked with the Seasiders this time last year as a potential replacement for Josh Bowler, who was courting interest in the January window.

Bowler stayed put until the summer, which meant a move for the winger never materialised and Rogers remained at Bournemouth, where he made just one start.

The Manchester City man was again lined up before the current campaign got underway, but those plans were scuppered when Rogers suffered an injury.

Thankfully it was third time lucky for Blackpool as Rogers completed a loan move until the end of the season in the first week of the window.

The former Lincoln City loanee, who played under Michael Appleton at Sincil Bank, will be looking to make an impact against Watford at the weekend after making his debut off the bench against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Reflecting on Blackpool’s previous interest, Rogers told The Gazette: “It’s been a while for different reasons, but I’ve wanted to be here for a while. I’m finally here now though and I’m doing what I love.

Rogers made his debut off the bench against Forest at the weekend

“It was difficult to pick up the injury during the summer after the year I had last season (with Bournemouth), because it wasn’t easy.

“But things like this happen in football and you’d rather they happened when you’re young than later in your career.

“I’ve dealt with that and I’m here now, so hopefully I can help the team push on for the second half of the season.”

Rogers’ previous working relationship with Appleton was a key factor in his decision to move to Blackpool, having scored six times to help fire the Imps to the League One play-off final.

“He always allowed me to be me,” he added.

“There was a structure but he let me show my strengths within that, which is important for a young player like me in my first loan.

“He allowed me to make mistakes and learn and work through them myself and get over them.

