'It will do good for his learning': Blackpool's interim boss on Brad Holmes' outing against West Brom

The development squad striker came off the bench on Tuesday night to feature in Blackpool’s 2-0 defeat to West Brom.

The 20-year-old performed well, earning applause for his willingness to chase lost causes while also having a shot blocked inside the box.

Holmes, who has been in good form for the Under-23 side this season, had previously been named on the bench during the weekend win against Wigan only to not get on.

But in midweek he was brought on with 15 minutes remaining to get his first appearance for the senior side since May 2021.

“Brad has been doing great in the development team. He’s scored quite a lot of goals and he’s signed a new deal for next season,” Dobbie explained.

“The idea to have him on the bench was that if we needed a goal late on (he could make an impact).

Holmes came on as a 75th-minute substitute during Tuesday night's game against West Brom

“I thought he did quite well when he came on. He won the header, held the ball up, had a shot and ran the channels, so it will do good for Brad’s learning.”

Holmes, who was born in Blackpool, recently penned a 12-month extension to his contract.

The fresh deal includes an option for a further year, ensuring he remains at Bloomfield Road until at least the summer of 2024.

