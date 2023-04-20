News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
43 minutes ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
56 minutes ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25
11 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
13 hours ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?
14 hours ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire

'It will do good for his learning': Blackpool's interim boss on Brad Holmes' outing against West Brom

Brad Holmes deserved his moment in the spotlight according to Blackpool’s interim boss Stephen Dobbie.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool's interim boss explains Keshi Anderson's half-time withdrawal against ...

The development squad striker came off the bench on Tuesday night to feature in Blackpool’s 2-0 defeat to West Brom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 20-year-old performed well, earning applause for his willingness to chase lost causes while also having a shot blocked inside the box.

Most Popular

Holmes, who has been in good form for the Under-23 side this season, had previously been named on the bench during the weekend win against Wigan only to not get on.

But in midweek he was brought on with 15 minutes remaining to get his first appearance for the senior side since May 2021.

Hide Ad

“Brad has been doing great in the development team. He’s scored quite a lot of goals and he’s signed a new deal for next season,” Dobbie explained.

Hide Ad

“The idea to have him on the bench was that if we needed a goal late on (he could make an impact).

Holmes came on as a 75th-minute substitute during Tuesday night's game against West BromHolmes came on as a 75th-minute substitute during Tuesday night's game against West Brom
Holmes came on as a 75th-minute substitute during Tuesday night's game against West Brom

“I thought he did quite well when he came on. He won the header, held the ball up, had a shot and ran the channels, so it will do good for Brad’s learning.”

Hide Ad

Holmes, who was born in Blackpool, recently penned a 12-month extension to his contract.

The fresh deal includes an option for a further year, ensuring he remains at Bloomfield Road until at least the summer of 2024.

Hide Ad

The forward has now made six first-team appearances for the Seasiders, with his previous five outings all coming at the back end of the club's League One promotion campaign in 2020/21, including a full debut in the final game of that season against Bristol Rovers.

Related topics:BlackpoolStephen DobbieWest BromWiganSeasidersLeague OneBristol Rovers