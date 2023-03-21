News you can trust since 1873
New Blackpool deal for striker Brad Holmes

​​Blackpool striker Brad Holmes has signed a 12-month contract extension to keep him at Bloomfield Road next season, with the option of a further year.

By Andy Moore
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:55 GMT- 1 min read
The Blackpool-born 20-year-old came through the club's youth set-up and signed his first professional deal in summer 2020.

Holmes' five senior appearances all came at the back end of the club's League One promotion campaign in 2020/21, including a full debut in the final game of that season against Bristol Rovers.

Brad Holmes has a new Blackpool contract for next season and maybe beyond
The frontman has not featured since Blackpool's return to the Championship but has had loan spells with non-league clubs FC United of Manchester, Chorley, AFC Fylde and most recently Hyde United.

Holmes told the club website: "I'm over the moon to have signed my new deal here.

"I've really enjoyed my time out on loan and also working here with Stephen Dobbie in the development squad. He's helped me massively and speaks from experience from when he was a player, so I'm enjoying learning from him every day.

"I'm a Blackpool lad and have supported the club my whole life, so I'm buzzing to be able to continue to work hard and push on here."

Blackpool’s Championship season resumes after the international break on Saturday April 1, with a trip to Preston North End (12.30pm).

Pool won this season’s previous meeting with their arch-rivals 4-2 at Bloomfield Road and would warmly welcome a similar result to ease their relegation plight.

