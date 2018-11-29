'It will be a big surprise if we win': Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers on FA Cup clash against Blackpool

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers says it will be a "big surprise" if his National League outfit are able to beat Blackpool in the FA Cup tomorrow night.

The Seasiders travel to Damson Park on Friday to face the non-leaguers, with the game being televised live on BBC Two (7.55pm kick off).

While Solihull are flying high in the National League, Flowers - a former England international - admits his side face an uphill battle if they are to reach the third round of the competition.

"It’s a free hit for us, a little bit," the ex-Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Southampton goalkeeper said.

"They’re a fantastic League One team, up there near the play-offs and it will be a good crowd. For our lads, it’s why they’re in the game.

"This isn’t a particularly hospitable place for teams to come in terms of on the field of play. Off the field, it’s a fantastic place to come and watch football.

"We want to make it as difficult as we can for Blackpool, so we’ll be giving it a real go.

"All things being equal, they should beat us for sure. Sometimes that doesn’t materialise, and we’ll be doing our upmost to try and cause a surprise.

"If we do win it, it will be a big surprise!”