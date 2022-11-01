Is West Brom v Blackpool on TV tonight? How to watch, team news and odds

The Seasiders claimed a second consecutive victory on Saturday as they came from behind to beat Coventry City 2-1.

The win saw Michael Appleton’s side put some much-needed space between themselves and the Sky Blues, who occupy that final position in the bottom three.

It’s another surprise struggler they face tonight in the form of West Brom, who sit bottom of the table on just 14 points.

The Baggies have lost their last three and have won just one in 13, despite being tipped to challenge for promotion before a ball was kicked.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The Seasiders head to the Hawthorns looking to make it three wins from three

The match is being held at the Hawthorns on Tuesday, November 1. It kicks off at the slightly later time of 8pm.

Is it on TV?

While the game has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, it is still available to watch on the red button. This can be accessed through the Sky Sports Football channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Shayne Lavery returns for Blackpool after serving his three-match suspension.

But tonight’s game is likely to come too soon for Liam Bridcutt (hamstring) and Keshi Anderson (calf/thigh), who could be back available for the home clash against Luton Town at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (fractured foot and calf), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (also a fractured foot) all remain sidelined.

Who is the referee?

Gavin Ward is the man in the middle for tonight’s game, while Mark Russell and Robert Hyde are on linesmen duty. Andy Woolmer is the fourth official.

Ward has dished out 51 yellow cards so far this season during his 14 games, but no reds.

He last officiated a Blackpool game in February for the 2-1 away defeat to QPR. He also took charge of the 2-1 away defeat to Millwall when Callum Connolly saw red.

What are the latest odds?

West Brom: 8/13

Draw: 29/10

Blackpool: 17/4