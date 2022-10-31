Bridcutt, Anderson and Lavery: Latest Blackpool team news ahead of West Brom clash
Blackpool’s trip to West Brom is likely to come too soon for Liam Bridcutt and Keshi Anderson, Michael Appleton has confirmed.
The Seasiders make the trip to the Hawthorns on Tuesday night looking to claim their third win on the bounce.
They face a Baggies side that surprisingly sit bottom of the Championship having lost their last three, with only one win to their name in their last 13 games as well.
Appleton has confirmed Blackpool’s squad is likely to remain unchanged from Saturday’s 2-1 win against Coventry City, although Shayne Lavery does return after serving his three-match suspension.
But Bridcutt (hamstring) and Anderson (calf/thigh) should come back into contention for the home game against Luton Town on Saturday, rather than this encounter.
“We’re reasonably okay,” Appleton said.
“There’s clearly one or two sore bodies, as you can probably imagine, after the game on Saturday because it was a tough fixture.
“But we will look after them today and hopefully come out of the traps as quickly as we did on Saturday.”
Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (fractured foot and calf), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (also a fractured foot) all remain sidelined and are unlikely to return until after the World Cup break.
With four games in the space of two weeks before that break, Appleton has warned squad rotation will be required.
“There’s absolutely no chance the starting XI is going to be the same for all four games,” he said.
“Changes are inevitable, although I hope it’s not too heavy.
“We just have to manage peoples’ energy levels. You have to make sure they have enough in the tank to produce the type of energy we want, the pressing we want and the way we approach the game.
“But at the same time, we don’t want to risk an injury. You could argue if you’re going to get injured this is the right time to do it with no game for a month, but it’s important we come back after the break with as many fit players as possible to make my life as difficult as they possibly can by all being available.”