Mick McCarthy's side will have been disappointed to take just two points from their back-to-back home games against relegation rivals Huddersfield and Rotherham last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool, who are without a win in their last 13 league games, are four points adrift of safety, albeit they have two games in hand on Cardiff City.

As for Swansea, they sit 15th but have conceded six goals in their last two games during their defeats to Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

The Seasiders are expected to be without as many as 10 players against the Swans, but McCarthy remains upbeat despite the dire injury situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. It kicks off at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes. The game is available to watch via the red button on Sky Sports. Alternatively, a match pass to view the game via Tangerine TV can be bought for £10.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Nelson is fit and available again after missing the weekend draw against Rotherham United with a groin strain.

That gives McCarthy a difficult choice to make at centre-back, where both Callum Connolly and Jordan Thorniley performed well against the Millers.

Elsewhere, Gary Madine serves the second match of his four-game ban for the straight red card he was shown during last week’s 2-2 draw against Huddersfield.

Madine is one of TEN players missing at this moment in time, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Tom Trybull, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all out through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Swansea, they’re hoping to have defender Joel Latibeaudiere back available after he missed the weekend defeat to Sheffield United with a calf strain.

Liam Walsh and Cameron Congreve are both in contention after featuring for Swansea’s Under-21s on Monday.

Who is the referee?

Geoff Eltringham is the man in charge. He’s refereed 16 games so far this season, dishing out 57 yellow cards and two reds. He last officiated the Seasiders for the 0-0 draw against Sheffield United last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the latest odds?

Swansea win: 8/13

Draw: 29/10

Blackpool win: 17/4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad