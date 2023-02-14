Blackpool's latest injury state of play ahead of Swansea City trip as ex-Cardiff man returns from knock

The defender missed the weekend stalemate with Rotherham United after being left out as a precaution after picking up a groin strain.

But the former Cardiff City man has made a full recovery and will be hoping to reclaim his starting role in the side against the Swans.

“He’s fine, he’s trained today. He’s okay, so he’ll be travelling,” Mick McCarthy said on Monday.

“The centre-backs did well on Saturday. Jud (Jordan Thorniley) came in and was very good, so it’s great to have a headache like that. It’s better to have that than having no players.”

Unfortunately the news isn’t so positive elsewhere, with the Seasiders expected to be without 10 players for Wednesday’s clash.

Tom Trybull became the latest player to pick up a hamstring injury, hobbling off after just 22 minutes on Saturday.

Curtis Nelson, right, is back fit but Charlie Goode, left, is out with a hamstring injury

“We’re just waiting to see how bad it is,” McCarthy said.

“It’s not good, but we’ll see how bad it is, but we’re waiting for scans and reports.

“Charlie Goode is seeing someone today, so hopefully we’ll get some feedback tomorrow. But he’s Brentford’s player, so they’re dealing with him and I think he’s gone for some scans.

“It’s the same as Tom though, it’s not good. He’s damaged his hamstring. I’m not going to put any time limit on it, but we’ve had some bad luck with injuries that’s for sure.

“We have some really good players that are with the physio and have been out for a long time. For what reason that is, that’s unbeknown to me because I’ve just tipped up.

“But the injuries we’ve had already with Tom Trybull, Charlie Goode and Shayne Lavery in training, we’ve not had the best of luck.

“Let’s hope we don’t get many more, otherwise we’ll be short on players.”

There is also concern over the fitness of Jerry Yates, given he’s the only striker Blackpool have available at this moment in time.

The club’s top scorer appeared to pick up a knock on Saturday but thankfully he was able to run it off.

“He’s alright. He’s got no injury,” McCarthy confirmed.

“We’ve just had to let him rest, he was in the pool on Sunday and he just warmed up today and had a stretch.

“We’ve got to keep him fresh, we can’t keep running him. But he’s been awesome. He needs a goal for himself now for all that work he puts in. I can’t knock him.