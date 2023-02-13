Photo gallery: The latest on Blackpool's TEN injured players ahead of Swansea City clash

Blackpool are expected to be without 10 first-team players for their trip to Swansea City on Wednesday night.
Gary Madine will definitely miss out as he serves the second game of his four-match suspension following his straight red card against Huddersfield Town.
But it’s injuries that could keep out a further 10 players, although Curtis Nelson could return after being left out as a precaution for the weekend stalemate against Rotherham United.
Here’s the current state of play on Blackpool’s injured players:
1. Marvin Ekpiteta
The defender remains sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in the defeat to Watford last month. He’s expected to be out until the end of February.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Charlie Goode
The loanee has returned to Brentford for scans on the hamstring injury he picked up in the game against Huddersfield Town. The full extent of the injury isn’t yet known.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Curtis Nelson
The centre-back was left out as a precaution against Rotherham United on Saturday after picking up a groin strain. McCarthy believes he could be available for Swansea City on Wednesday night.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Liam Bridcutt
Back in training on his return from achilles and groin injuries that have kept him out of action since the derby win against Preston in October. McCarthy wants to see him play at least one game for the club’s development squad before he’s considered for the first-team.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth