Is recalling players out on loan an option for Blackpool to help deal with their injury crisis?

The Seasiders will be without EIGHT players for today’s game against Watford, with Kenny Dougall becoming the latest absentee after picking up a one-game suspension in midweek.

In terms of injuries, Rhys Williams (shin), Jordan Gabriel (knee), James Husband (calf), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined.

Blackpool have a number of players out on loan at this moment in time, although they wouldn’t be permitted to recall a player with another EFL club until January at the earliest.

But a player like Rob Apter, for instance, could be recalled under the National League’s different rules.

The 19-year-old continues to impress by all accounts on loan with Scunthorpe United, where he’s scored twice and bagged three assists in his last three outings.

But it appears the Seasiders believe the academy product is best served from getting regular game time elsewhere at this moment in time.

Rob Apter is currently impressing on loan with National League side Scunthorpe United

When asked if he’s considered recalling any of his loanees, Michael Appleton told The Gazette: “Not as such at the minute.

“In terms of the players out on loan at the minute, there’s only Rob because of the situation with the National League which means you can return.

“Believe it or not, we’re actually okay there to a degree with Luke Garbutt on the bench for us and being available.

“As it stands at this moment in time it looks like we’re just going to have to soldier on and the boys that are in the building are going to have to do a shift, make sure they’re capable of filling in various roles and playing different positions.

“We’ve got one or two who are capable of doing that, so hopefully that will be the case over the coming weeks.”

The likes of Oliver Casey, Doug Tharme, Reece James, Matty Virtue, Owen Dale and Beryly Lubala are all out on loan with EFL sides at this moment in time.