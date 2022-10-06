The status of the eight players likely to be unavailable for Blackpool against Watford - photo gallery

Head coach Michael Appleton has had no luck this season when it comes to team selection and it doesn’t look like his problems are going to easy any time soon.
Here’s the current status of Blackpool’s unavailable players:
1. Keshi Anderson - injured
The winger was expected to return from his MCL injury after the international break, having not featured at all this season. But he then injured his quad in training, a setback which is likely to keep him out for a "few weeks" according to Michael Appleton.
2. Jake Beesley - injured
The striker hasn't seen a minute of action this season after fracturing his foot in pre-season. After a couple of worrying scans, the last one was more positive, according to Michael Appleton. Highly unlikely to feature before the World Cup though.
3. Kenny Dougall - suspended
The midfielder will miss this weekend's game against Watford through suspension after picking up a fifth yellow booking of the season during the game against Sunderland in midweek. He will be back for Sheffield United.
4. Lewis Fiorini - injured
The midfielder is due to have a scan soon according to head coach Michael Appleton, which will give the club an indication of his progress. Either way, he's still unlikely to feature before the break for the World Cup.
