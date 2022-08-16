Is QPR v Blackpool on TV? Streaming details, team news and betting odds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders found themselves on the wrong end of a cruel 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on Saturday, conceding the decisive goal in the 87th minute of the game.

Despite the result, Michael Appleton’s side performed well and were the side looking more likely to win the game late on, only to be sucker-punched on the counter attack three minutes from time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means the Seasiders have begun the new season with a win and two defeats, leaving Appleton’s men in 17th place.

Tonight’s opponents QPR, meanwhile, have taken four points from their opening three league games.

Michael Beale’s side recovered from two goals down on Saturday to draw 2-2 with Sunderland, their last-gasp equaliser coming via the head of goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Here’s all the important details ahead of tonight’s encounter.

Tonight's game is being televised live on Sky Sports

When and where does the game take place?

The Championship fixture takes place at QPR’s Loftus Road stadium, kicking off at 8pm UK time.

Is it on TV?

Yes, the fixture is being televised live on Sky Sports. Live coverage on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels gets underway an hour before kick-off at 7pm.

What’s the latest team news?

There’s no fresh injury news to report for the Seasiders, meaning Gary Madine remains sidelined with a shin complaint. Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley also remain sidelined. As for QPR, Michael Beale will be without Jordan Archer, Taylor Richards and Jake Clarke-Salter. Kenneth Paal and Chris Willock should return though.

Who is the referee?

Andy Davies is the man in the middle for tonight’s game and will be assisted by linesmen Graham Kane and Bhupinder Gill and fourth official Jeremy Simpson. Davies, from Hampshire, took charge of two Blackpool games last year – the opening day draw at Bristol City and the 2-0 defeat to Derby County in the final home game of the season. Davies was at the centre of a controversy at the weekend after ruling out a 96th minute equaliser for Barrow during their 1-0 defeat to Sutton United.

What are the latest betting odds?

QPR: 21/21

Draw: 12/5

Blackpool: 13/5