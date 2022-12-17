Michael Appleton’s side make the trip to Cardiff today looking for a first win in six after stopping the rot last weekend with a goalless draw against Birmingham City.

Blackpool know three points against the Bluebirds will see them leapfrog their opponents and potentially see them climb out of the bottom three.

Mark Hudson’s side, who drew 2-2 with Stoke City on their return last week, sit 20th, two points ahead of the Seasiders.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, December 17. It kicks off at 3pm.

The Seasiders make the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium today

Is it on TV?

Yes. Fixtures taking place at 3pm on a Saturday would not normally be available for live broadcast. However, due to the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, those restrictions have temporarily been removed, giving clubs the opportunity to stream their games to fans should they wish to do so. Cardiff have decided to take up this option, meaning the fixture will be available to watch for Blackpool fans at a cost of £10 on Tangerine TV. The fixture is also available to watch via the red button on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 2.55pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Marvin Ekpiteta serves the second and final match of his two-game ban for the red card he was shown during the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic. Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu are all out injured.

Who is the referee?

Josh Smith is the man in charge this afternoon, while Andy Woolmer is on fourth official duties. Matthew Jones and Jonathan Hunt are the linesmen. Smith has officiated 15 games so far this season, dishing out 77 yellow cards and two reds. He was the man in charge for Blackpool’s 3-1 defeat to Hull City in October.

What are the latest odds?

Cardiff: 4/5

Draw: 5/2

Blackpool: 7/2