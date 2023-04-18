It means if Stephen Dobbie's side can follow it up with another three points at home to West Brom tonight the great escape could well and truly be on.

But with the gap to safety standing at four points with only four games remaining, any further slip-ups could prove costly.

They face a Baggies side that still have it all to play for as they sit just three points adrift of the play-off spots.

Despite beating Stoke City at the weekend, Carlos Corberan’s side haven’t been in the best of form having endured a four-game run without a win prior to Saturday’s encounter.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

Tonight's game is available to view for those not at the game

The match is being held at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium on Tuesday, April 18. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game has not been selected for live TV coverage but it is available to watch via Tangerine TV. Match passes are priced at £10. It will also be available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

James Husband has been ruled out after suffering a head injury during Saturday’s 1-0 win against Wigan.

The left-back, who could be back for Birmingham City next weekend, underwent surgery after suffering nerve damage with a nasty cut.

Elsewhere, Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates will need to be assessed despite starting against the Latics on Saturday.

Poveda hobbled off with a calf issue while Yates is still not 100 per cent fit having only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

As for West Brom, Okay Yokuslu is a doubt while Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Martin Kelly, Kean Bryan, Adam Reach, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Daryl Dike are all out injured.

Who is the referee?

Stephen Martin. The official has overseen 18 games this season, dishing out 70 yellow cards and three reds. The last time he took charge of a Blackpool game was towards the back end of last season during the 1-0 home win against Swansea City.

What are the latest odds?

Blackpool win: 14/5

Draw: 5/2

West Brom win: 19/20

