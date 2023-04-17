Husband, Poveda & Yates: Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of West Brom game

The defender was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury during Saturday’s 1-0 win against Wigan that required surgery the following day.

As a result, Husband will definitely miss tomorrow night’s game at Bloomfield Road but could return for the trip to Birmingham City next weekend.

“He’s got a nasty cut with some nerve damage, so he was in on Sunday and got that fixed with a bit of surgery,” interim boss Stephen Dobbie said.

“Whether he will be fit for Saturday we don’t know, but he definitely won’t be available for tomorrow night.

“He got a local operation to try and fix the nerves because the cut went right through it and damaged a few.

“But he popped in afterwards and he was fine driving, so it was just a nasty cut which we need to let heal, so he’s touch and go for Saturday.”

Elsewhere, Saturday’s match winner Yates remains a doubt despite making his return from a hamstring injury at the weekend.

“He will be touch and go,” Dobbie added.

“We ruled him out for Saturday but as I said in my interview after the game, if it was a cup final he would have played.

“It might be a bit different for tomorrow night because obviously the adrenaline gets you through the first one and then the aches and pains catch up with you because he didn’t do a lot of training leading up to that point.

“We’ll manage him today. We’ll have a good catch up with him and the physio and we’ll see where we can get to with him, because we’ve obviously got another big game on Saturday but we need him for Tuesday.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to get him out on the pitch but whether it’s for Tuesday - hopefully - but definitely for Saturday.”

As for Poveda, he’s another player that will need to be monitored before a decision is made on his availability.

“He got a kick at the top of his calf, which cramped up his lower calf and went up into his hamstring so he hobbled away,” Dobbie explained.

“He put in a great shift on Saturday but he didn’t do anything on Sunday. But the injured boys will be in a bit earlier and we’ll have a meeting with the medical staff and they will advise us.”

Thankfully there’s more positive news regarding a trio of players that have been sidelined for a number of weeks.

“We’ve got Marvin (Ekpiteta) back training today, as are Rob Apter and Tom Trybull,” Dobbie said.

“Obviously they’ve been out a long time so any potential of them getting match time probably won’t be there for them this week.

“We’re trying to arrange a friendly for a week on Monday to get them some games because we think it’s important that, if we’re going into Millwall and Norwich, we need everybody we can have.

