Blackpool’s James Husband taken to hospital after suffering ‘nasty cut’ during Wigan win

The left-back required lengthy medical treatment on the pitch after being floored by teammate Curtis Nelson as he attempted to make a clearance.

A stretcher was brought on but thankfully Husband was able to walk off with the aid of the physios while wearing heavy strapping on his head.

Providing an update straight after the game, Blackpool’s interim head coach Stephen Dobbie was keeping his fingers crossed for good news.

“It’s a nasty cut, very, very nasty,” he said.

“He’s away to the hospital already so we will probably know more later.

“I’m not too sure who it was (who collided with him), but hopefully he’s okay. I’ll be speaking to him tonight.”

Husband was able to leave the pitch without a stretcher

Husband wasn’t the only player forced off, with Ian Poveda also hobbling off later in the game having earlier required treatment from the physios.

But Dobbie wasn’t overly concerned and believes the forward should be available to face West Brom on Tuesday night.

“I think it was just a touch of cramp. He’s not played in a little while,” he said.

“There’s quite a few of them in that boat but the way me and Blinks (Matt Blinkhorn) want to play, these are the players that have got to play.

“There will be a lot of rest, so let’s see where Ian gets to for Tuesday.”

On a more positive note, Blackpool fans were delighted to see the name of Jerry Yates back on the teamsheet after the striker missed both games over the Easter period with a hamstring injury.

Yates marked his return with the game’s winning goal, beating the goalkeeper in clinical fashion with just two minutes on the clock.

When asked how big a game it was to play Yates, who required a fitness test on the morning of the game, Dobbie said: “Big. But if it was a cup final he’d have played and this was a cup final for us.

