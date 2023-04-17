News you can trust since 1873
Stephen Dobbie explains goalkeeping change for Blackpool's win against Wigan

Stephen Dobbie says it was the right time for a change in goal following Blackpool’s run of leaking goals.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Dan Grimshaw made his first start of 2023 on Saturday as Blackpool ended a run of four straight defeats with a crucial victory against Wigan Athletic.

The 25-year-old also kept a clean sheet which ended a bleak run which saw the Seasiders ship 13 goals in their last four games.

It was that streak that led to Chris Maxwell being dropped from the starting line-up for Saturday’s must-win clash..

“It was just a change,” Dobbie explained.

“I spoke to Maxi on Friday and he was great about it. It was quite an easy one because it was a three, a three, a three and a four.

“We tried to change the defenders around during those games so we thought maybe a little change in goal would help us.

Dan Grimshaw kept a clean sheet on his first appearance since December 29, 2022Dan Grimshaw kept a clean sheet on his first appearance since December 29, 2022
“But listen, Maxwell is a very good goalie and he’s still a big part of the team. He’s in the dressing room congratulating Grimmy and everyone else, that’s the sort of character he is.”

Only QPR have conceded as many goals in the Championship this season with 67, so Saturday’s shutout was extremely well timed.

“It was massive,” Dobbie said. “Before this it was three, three, three and four so sometimes that plays on your mind.

“But even down at Luton, crosses came into the box but the centre backs were unbelievable that day even though we conceded three goals.

“It’s about getting that confidence into them, because they can keep clean sheets. These are good defenders. Then we have to let the boys ahead of them play.”

