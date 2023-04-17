‘They’re believing now’: Stephen Dobbie weighs up chances of Blackpool pulling off the great escape

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbie’s side remain second from bottom, but the gap to safety has now been cut from seven points to four with four games remaining.

But with another home game on the horizon, with West Brom making the trip to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night, there’s a renewed sense of optimism the Seasiders can pull off a miracle.

“I was in the same situation as a player here when we went to Brighton and got a draw and beat Wigan away over the last three games,” Dobbie said.

“Until it’s actually out of our own hands we will keep going and we’ll try to keep the lads going, because they’re believing now.

“We’re in on Sunday so the players will come in. We’ll do a cool down and the other ones who need a top up will train.

Dobbie capped off his first home game in charge on Saturday with a win

“We’ll keep them together, keep them tight-knit and just show them the good parts and where we need to touch on for Tuesday night.”

Dobbie went hell for leather with his line-up on Saturday, throwing all of his attacking players onto the pitch in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Yates, who was a major doubt after missing both games over the Easter period, was also risked after passing a late fitness test.

“We needed a win,” Dobbie said.

“We mulled over a few formations and players and we came to an agreement that it's a must win, there’s no point not winning this and saving players for Tuesday night.

“That’s the main reason why Ian (Poveda) and Morgan (Rogers) started.”

Focus now instantly turns to the Baggies, who are still in with a chance of finishing in the Championship play-offs.

“I was up wide awake watching West Brom at 6am on Saturday morning, so I’ve already been planning towards that hoping we’d get the win (against Wigan),” Dobbie said.

