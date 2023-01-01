Is Blackpool v Sunderland on TV? How to watch, team news and odds
Blackpool will be looking to kick-off 2023 with a much-needed and long-overdue three points.
Michael Appleton’s side lost 2-1 to Sheffield United on Thursday night, making it eight games in total in which they’ve failed to pick up a win.
Taking just three points out of a possible 24 has seen the Seasiders drop down to second bottom in the table, two points adrift of safety.
Today they take on an in-form Sunderland side who thrashed the only team below Blackpool in the league table, Wigan Athletic, 4-1 on Thursday.
Tony Mowbray’s men have won five of their last eight games to climb up to fourth place in the table.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Bloomfield Road on Sunday, January 1, 2023. It kicks off at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No, the game has not been selected for coverage on Sky Sports. You’ll only be able to watch the game on Tangerine TV if you live outside the UK.
How else can I follow the game?
Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.
What’s the latest team news?
Jordan Thorniley returns to the fold after serving his one-match suspension against Sheffield United on Thursday night.
The defender is back in contention after being shown a straight red card in the Boxing Day draw against Hull City.
Elsewhere, Blackpool’s squad is expected to remain similar to what it was against the Blades, although Chris Maxwell is closing in on a return from a groin issue.
Luke Garbutt will miss out for the next three weeks with a hamstring injury, while Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined.
Who is the referee?
Tim Robinson is the referee in charge. He’s officiated 18 games so far this season, dishing out 72 yellow cards and four reds.
He refereed Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to Luton Town in October.
What are the latest odds?
Blackpool: 19/10
Draw: 23/10
Sunderland: 7/5
Odds according to SkyBet.