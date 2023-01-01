Michael Appleton’s side lost 2-1 to Sheffield United on Thursday night, making it eight games in total in which they’ve failed to pick up a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking just three points out of a possible 24 has seen the Seasiders drop down to second bottom in the table, two points adrift of safety.

Today they take on an in-form Sunderland side who thrashed the only team below Blackpool in the league table, Wigan Athletic, 4-1 on Thursday.

Tony Mowbray’s men have won five of their last eight games to climb up to fourth place in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders kick off their 2023 with a home clash against Sunderland

The match is being held at Bloomfield Road on Sunday, January 1, 2023. It kicks off at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

No, the game has not been selected for coverage on Sky Sports. You’ll only be able to watch the game on Tangerine TV if you live outside the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest team news?

Jordan Thorniley returns to the fold after serving his one-match suspension against Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender is back in contention after being shown a straight red card in the Boxing Day draw against Hull City.

Elsewhere, Blackpool’s squad is expected to remain similar to what it was against the Blades, although Chris Maxwell is closing in on a return from a groin issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Garbutt will miss out for the next three weeks with a hamstring injury, while Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined.

Who is the referee?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Robinson is the referee in charge. He’s officiated 18 games so far this season, dishing out 72 yellow cards and four reds.

He refereed Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to Luton Town in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the latest odds?

Blackpool: 19/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw: 23/10

Sunderland: 7/5

Advertisement Hide Ad