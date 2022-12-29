Is Blackpool v Sheffield United on TV tonight? How to watch, team news and odds
After back-to-back away games, Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road for the first of two home games in the space of just four days.
The Seasiders welcome promotion-chasing Sheffield United to the Fylde coast as they look to get back to winning ways after enduring a seven-game winless run.
Michael Appleton’s side have returned from the World Cup break with three straight draws against Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Hull City.
As for the Blades, they’re sitting pretty in second place with an eight-point gap to Blackburn Rovers in third.
However, Blackpool have already gone toe-to-toe with Paul Heckingbottom’s side back in October when they came seconds away from claiming a remarkable victory at Bramall Lane with nine men.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Bloomfield Road on Thursday, December 29. It kicks off at the later time of 8.15pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes. The game has been chosen to be televised live on Sky Sports. The fixture will be shown on the Sky Sports Football channel as well as the Sky Sports app.
How else can I follow the game?
Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.
What’s the latest team news?
Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt and CJ Hamilton are all injury doubts.
Maxwell has missed the last two games with a groin complaint but isn’t too far away from a return, although the Sunderland game on New Year’s Day is looking more likely.
Garbutt could miss out after picking up an injury to his hamstring/lower back during the Boxing Day draw against Hull City.
Appleton is hopeful of having Hamilton back after the winger missed Monday’s game with a slight groin issue.
Jordan Thorniley serves his one-match suspension while Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined.
As for Sheffield United, Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie are both fitness doubts while John Egan misses out through suspension.
Who is the referee?
Top flight official Peter Bankes is the man in charge. He’s officiated 14 games this season, dishing out 66 yellow cards and just one red.
Bankes took charge of three Blackpool games last season, the 3-0 home defeat to Luton Town, the 1-1 draw away to Fulham and the 4-1 home win against Reading.
What are the latest odds?
Blackpool: 10/3
Draw: 13/5
Sheffield United: 4/5
Odds according to SkyBet.