Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Sheffield United clash - photo gallery

After back-to-back away games, Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road tomorrow night for the first of two home games in the space of just four days.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United provide the opposition as Michael Appleton’s men go in search of a first win in eight games in front of the television cameras.

Here’s how the Seasiders are predicted to line up...

1. Scenes

Blackpool will be hoping for similar scenes in front of their home crowd tomorrow night

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw

With fitness doubts still remaining over Chris Maxwell, there's no need to risk making a change. Grimshaw performed well against Hull after all.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. RB - Callum Connolly

The versatile defender will be looking to build on a promising display against Hull on Boxing Day.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

Despite being outjumped for the Hull goal on Boxing Day, Ekpiteta was otherwise excellent on his return from suspension.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

