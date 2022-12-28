After back-to-back away games, Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road tomorrow night for the first of two home games in the space of just four days.
Promotion-chasing Sheffield United provide the opposition as Michael Appleton’s men go in search of a first win in eight games in front of the television cameras.
Here’s how the Seasiders are predicted to line up...
2. GK - Dan Grimshaw
With fitness doubts still remaining over Chris Maxwell, there's no need to risk making a change. Grimshaw performed well against Hull after all.
3. RB - Callum Connolly
The versatile defender will be looking to build on a promising display against Hull on Boxing Day.
4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
Despite being outjumped for the Hull goal on Boxing Day, Ekpiteta was otherwise excellent on his return from suspension.
