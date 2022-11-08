Is Blackpool v Middlesbrough on TV tonight? How to watch, team news and odds

The Seasiders have won just one of their seven midweek games so far this season in league and cup, losing four.

It would be the perfect time for Michael Appleton’s side to end the run as they look to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats against West Brom and Luton Town.

Pool, depleted by both injuries and illness, take on a Middlesbrough side that sit in 20th place, one point below them in the league table.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, November 8. It kicks off at 7.45pm.

The Seasiders will be desperate to avoid a third straight defeat

Is it on TV?

The game has not been selected for live coverage and it is NOT available to watch on the red button either, despite being a midweek game. Passes to watch the game via the club’s Tangerine TV service are only available to those outside the UK and Ireland.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Where to start?! Blackpool are still sweating over the availability of 14 first-team players as illness and injuries continue to sweep through Michael Appleton’s squad. Callum Connolly will definitely miss the game through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday. Jordan Thorniley (concussion), Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (metatarsal), Liam Bridcutt (hamstring), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring), Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) will also miss out. Stuart Moore, Rhys Williams, Charlie Patino, Sonny Carey, Ian Poveda and Shayne Lavery have all been suffering with a sickness bug.

Who is the referee?

Jeremy Simpson is the man in the middle tonight, James Wilson and Matthew Smith are linesmen while Adam Herczeg is on fourth official duties. Simpson has officiated 12 games this season, dishing out 54 yellow cards but no reds. He took charge of Blackpool’s 3-3 draw with Bristol City and the stalemate against Sunderland.

What are the latest odds?

Blackpool: 11/5

Draw: 12/5

Middlesbrough: 6/5