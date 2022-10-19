Is Blackpool v Hull City on TV tonight? How to watch, team news and odds

Before the big derby against fierce rivals Preston North Endon Saturday, Michael Appleton’s side have another big game to prepare for with 19th-placed Blackpool facing struggling Hull City, in 21st.

Despite their lowly position, the Seasiders have performed well in recent weeks, beating Watford, drawing with Sunderland and Sheffield United and losing – somewhat unfortunately – to Norwich City.

Blackpool’s squad is being pushed right to the limit at the moment, with five players still out injured and three missing through suspension.

But tonight’s game against a Tigers side that have lost SEVEN of their last eight games provides the Seasiders with a big opportunity to claim three points.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

The Seasiders are back at Bloomfield Road for the first of back-to-back home games

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road Stadium on Wednesday, October 19. It kicks off at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

While the game has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, it is still available to watch on the red button. This can be accessed through the Sky Sports Football channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

James Husband could be rushed back a little earlier than initially anticipated tonight to help deal with Blackpool’s injury and suspension crisis.

It was originally thought this game would come too soon for the left-back, who has been sidelined recently with a calf injury.

However, with next to no options in defence, Michael Appleton has confirmed the defender is likely to be on the bench and could feature if required.

Chances are Husband will be needed too, as the returning Rhys Williams is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes having only just returned from a shin injury.

Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson are both serving one-match suspensions, while Shayne Lavery is missing the first of his three games after Blackpool’s appeal over the striker’s red card was rejected.

Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.

Who is the referee?

Josh Smith is the man in charge of tonight’s fixture and will be assisted by linesmen Shan Hudson and Mark Dwyer. Jeremy Simpson is on fourth official duties.

Smith has taken charge of 10 games so far this season, dishing out 45 yellow cards and two reds.

He officiated two Blackpool games last season, the 2-1 home win against Blackburn Rovers and the controversial televised clash against QPR, which ended 1-1.

It was the game where Kenny Dougall had a header wrongfully ruled out which led to a post-match outburst from former boss Neil Critchley, who said “we’re little old Blackpool, we get nothing”.

What are the latest odds?

Blackpool: 21/20

Draw: 23/10

Hull: 11/4

