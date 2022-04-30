Is Blackpool v Derby County on TV? Streaming details, kick-off time, team news and odds

The home ends also look like they’re about to sell out, meaning the previous high of 13,993 will surely be topped.

Neil Critchley’s side will also be aiming to continue their recent good form, having won two of their last three and drawing away to promotion-chasing Luton Town.

It leaves them in 15th and only a point away from the top half with just two games to go.

This afternoon they take on a Derby side whose relegation to League One has already been confirmed following a nightmare campaign.

Wayne Rooney’s side were given a mountain to climb from the offset after the club were hit with two points deductions totalling 21 points.

Today's game can only be streamed live if you're based overseas

Without that punishment, the Rams would be safe in mid-table and only eight points behind the Seasiders.

Despite this, they’ve been poor away from home this season, with only two wins to their name - the last one coming against Stoke City in December.

Here’s all the important details ahead of this afternoon’s encounter:

When and where is the game?

The game takes place at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium on Saturday, April 30, Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm (BST).

Is the game on TV?

No, the game has not been picked for live coverage.

Due to the game being played at 3pm on a Saturday, it falls behind the UK’s blackout and therefore can’t be televised.

Supporters can purchase a pass from Blackpool FC’s Tangerine TV streaming service to listen to live commentary of the game, however.

Overseas supporters can also purchase a match pass to watch the game.

You can also follow live updates on The Gazette’s live blog, which will be run by Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton.

Who is the match referee?

Andy Davies will take charge of today’s contest, with Mark Dwyer and Adrian Waters his assistants. Tom Nield is on fourth official duties.

Davies has officiated 33 games this season, handing out 92 yellow cards and just two reds.

He’s taken charge of just one Blackpool game this season, the season opener at Bristol City back in August.

Team news

The Seasiders have no new fresh injury concerns to report following their midweek 2-0 win against Barnsley.

Jordan Gabriel, Dujon Sterling, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey are all likely to remain sidelined, meanwhile.

The player closest to a return is Carey, who hasn’t featured since fracturing his metatarsal on Boxing Day.

The midfielder has returned to training and travelled with the squad to Oakwell on Tuesday night, but given the length of time out is unlikely to be risked.

As for Derby, Wayne Rooney has revealed his side have no fresh injury concerns either, although he’s likely to use the game as an opportunity to hand some match minutes to players who haven’t featured as much this season.

Midfielder Krystian Bielik has a minor groin issue and will miss out again after sitting out last weekend's 3-1 home defeat to Bristol City.

Betting odds

Blackpool: 5/6

Draw: 13/5

Derby: 16/5