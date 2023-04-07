With just seven games remaining, Mick McCarthy’s side find themselves four points adrift of safety.

Cardiff are the side they need to catch, so a win in this huge six-pointer would see the gap cut to just a point, albeit the Bluebirds do have a game in hand still to play.

The Seasiders must be much improved from last weekend’s defeat in the derby if they’re to get anything from this game.

As for Sabri Lamouchi’s men, they’re without a win in their last three outings and were beaten by their fierce rivals Swansea City in their last game after conceding in the 99th minute.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

Today's game hasn't been selected for live TV coverage

The match is being held at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game has not been selected for live TV coverage and is not available to watch on the Sky Sports red button either.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Jordan Thorniley is expected to come back into contention after recovering from a sickness bug.

The defender was due to start in the derby against Preston North End last weekend before falling sick.

It saw the 26-year-old drop out of the line-up and the squad altogether, with Jordan Gabriel taking his place in the back three.

Elsewhere, Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined.

As for Cardiff, they’ll be without their top goalscorer Callum Robinson, who could be missing for the remainder of the season through injury.

Perry Ng and Connor Wickham are expected to be fit, but Callum O’Dowda is a doubt and Kion Etete has been ruled out.

Who is the referee?

Josh Smith. He’s dished out 121 yellow cards during the 28 games he’s taken charge of this season, plus four reds. This will be the fourth Blackpool game he’s refereed this season, having overseen the 3-1 defeat to Hull City, the goalless draw against Rotherham United and the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture against Cardiff.

What are the latest odds?

Blackpool win: 7/4

Draw: 11/5

Cardiff win: 8/5