Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Cardiff City as fans call for changes

Blackpool face a potentially season-defining game against relegation rivals Cardiff City on Good Friday.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Mick McCarthy’s side will do so with Jordan Thorniley back in contention after the defender missed the derby defeat to Preston through illness.

Elsewhere, fans have been vocal in their wish to see changes, especially in the attacking part of the pitch.

Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda and Josh Bowler all made an impact off the bench last week and could come into the starting XI as a result.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up in their must-win game...

The Seasiders must show a reaction to last week's derby debacle

1. Reaction required

The Seasiders must show a reaction to last week's derby debacle Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

While there have been calls for Dan Grimshaw to return, I'd be surprised if McCarthy dispenses of Maxwell's experience.

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

While there have been calls for Dan Grimshaw to return, I'd be surprised if McCarthy dispenses of Maxwell's experience. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

If the Seasiders return to a flat back four, it's a toss up between Lyons and Jordan Gabriel for the right-back spot.

3. RB - Andy Lyons

If the Seasiders return to a flat back four, it's a toss up between Lyons and Jordan Gabriel for the right-back spot. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

He shouldn't need any added motivation, but Nelson will be fired up to face his former side who he left in January.

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

He shouldn't need any added motivation, but Nelson will be fired up to face his former side who he left in January. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

