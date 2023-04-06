Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Cardiff City as fans call for changes

Blackpool face a potentially season-defining game against relegation rivals Cardiff City on Good Friday.

Mick McCarthy’s side will do so with Jordan Thorniley back in contention after the defender missed the derby defeat to Preston through illness.

Elsewhere, fans have been vocal in their wish to see changes, especially in the attacking part of the pitch.

Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda and Josh Bowler all made an impact off the bench last week and could come into the starting XI as a result.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up in their must-win game...

