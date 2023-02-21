Is Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool on TV? How to follow, team news and odds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was their first win in 15 attempts in the Championship.

The Seasiders now sit just two points adrift of safety, meaning they’re able to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since November with another victory.

As for their opponents, Blackburn sit seventh in the table and outside the play-off spots on goal difference only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a run of five straight draws, Rovers beat Swansea City 1-0 on Saturday.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

The Seasiders make the short trip to Ewood Park for tonight's game

When and where is the game taking place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match is being held at Ewood Park on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. It kicks off at 7.45pm. It was originally due to take place on Saturday, January 28 but had to be rearranged due to both sides reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Is it on TV?

No. Because the game has been rearranged, it won’t be shown on either Sky Sports’ red button or Tangerine TV.

How else can I follow the game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

The Seasiders are boosted by the return of Jordan Thorniley after the defender missed the weekend’s win with a tight hamstring.

Charlie Patino also returns after serving his one-match ban for the red card he was shown against Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Madine remains suspended, although this is the fourth and final game of his four-match ban.

Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

As for Blackburn, they’re expected to be without both Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz after they picked up knocks during their weekend win against Swansea.

Joe Rankin-Costello is back available but Thomas Kaminski, Scott Wharton, Jake Batty and Sam Barnes remain on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the referee?

Dean Whitestone is the man in charge of tonight’s game. He’s officiated 23 games so far this season, handing out 69 yellow cards and just two reds in the process. He refereed two Blackpool games last season: the 1-0 win against Hull City and the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

What are the latest odds?

Blackburn win: 19/20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw: 5/2

Blackpool win: 29/10