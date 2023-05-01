News you can trust since 1873
Intriguing update emerges about the future of Blackpool’s Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino

Charlie Patino could bid goodbye to not one, but two clubs this summer if reports are to be believed.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st May 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
According to The Athletic, the Blackpool loanee wants to leave Arsenal this summer in order to find regular first-team football.

The 19-year-old has spent the season on loan at Bloomfield Road, scoring three goals and bagging four assists in his 36 appearances in all competitions.

According to the report, Patino doesn’t want another love move, while it’s believed the midfielder is unlikely to be a part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans next season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the speculation, going on to suggest there’s interest from clubs both in England and abroad.

Despite Patino’s potential, the Gunners are reportedly ‘receptive’ to the idea of cashing in on their academy talent.

The England Under-20 arrived at Blackpool to plenty of fanfare, but he’s found it tough going at times, especially getting to grips with the more physical side of the Championship.

Patino has made 36 appearances for Blackpool this seasonPatino has made 36 appearances for Blackpool this season
Nevertheless, it’s still been an invaluable learning experience for the talented youngster.

Speaking in February, former boss Mick McCarthy explained why Patino needed to be taken out of the side for a couple of weeks.

“He’s a really talented young player, we’re lucky to have him. There’s more to come from him,” he said.

“Apparently when he came here they were happy for him to have around 15 games, whether that be substitute appearances or starts, but he’s had a lot more than that already.”

Patino will always be fondly remembered for the goal he scored in the derby win against Preston back in October, when he celebrated by shushing the away end.