Blackpool v Wigan Athletic: Kick-off time, venue & details for Central League Cup final

Bloomfield Road plays host to the Central League Cup final on Tuesday, May 2 as the Under-23s take on Wigan Athletic.

The game kicks off at 7pm and all supporters are welcome to attend free of charge, with the club opening up the north side of the West Stand.

Entrance is available from 6pm and kiosk facilities on the concourse will also be open.

The development squad have performed well under Stephen Dobbie this season, albeit Neal Eardley is now in charge following Dobbie’s temporary promotion to interim boss of the first-team.

The Seasiders sit second in the Central League table behind leaders Accrington Stanley having led the way for much of the campaign.

The Under-23s only faltered once first-team players returning from long-term injuries were introduced, which adversely affected the balance of the side.

Neal Eardley has taken responsibility for the development squad following Stephen Dobbie's promotion to interim boss of the first team. Picture: Adam Gee

Nevertheless, they reached the final of the Central League Cup with a 2-1 semi-final win over Rotherham United having won all three of their group games against Accrington, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town.

The likes of Brad Holmes, who has featured off the bench in Blackpool’s last three first-team games, Alex Lankshear, Tayt Trusty and Owen Moffat are among those expected to feature.