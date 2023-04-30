'Be back stronger AGAIN': Blackpool's Jordan Gabriel opens up on his serious injury
Jordan Gabriel has pledged to come back stronger once again after suffering his second serious knee injury in the space of just six months.
The full-back was rushed to hospital on Friday night after suffering what interim boss Stephen Dobbie described as a “nasty” injury during Blackpool’s defeat to Millwall that confirmed their relegation to League One.
Gabriel landed awkwardly as he challenged for the ball during the dying moments as the Seasiders desperately looked for a way back into the game during their agonising 3-2 defeat.
It’s the second time Gabriel has injured his knee this season, having suffered a meniscus tear in October that kept him out of action for four months.
According to reports, Gabriel left Bloomfield Road breathing oxygen to be rushed to hospital having been stretchered off the pitch.
Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, Gabriel posted: “Distraught isn’t even the word to describe the feelings right now.
“Not how I wanted to finish the season, but I can’t thank the ambulance medical staff enough.
“Blackpool fans, thank you! Sorry the season wasn’t what you wanted or deserved but you’ve been amazing this season.
“Be back stronger, AGAIN!”
Speaking directly after the game on Friday, Dobbie said: “I think it’s a nasty one.
“It’s his knee. He’s on his way to hospital to see what the damage is.”
When asked if it was the same knee that was operated on earlier in the season, Dobbie added: “It looks to be, so we’ll have to get a scan and see how bad it is.
“Hopefully it’s not that bad and he’ll be okay for pre-season.”