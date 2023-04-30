News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
2 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
2 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
20 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
21 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007

'Be back stronger AGAIN': Blackpool's Jordan Gabriel opens up on his serious injury

Jordan Gabriel has pledged to come back stronger once again after suffering his second serious knee injury in the space of just six months.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool fans' group issues statement after relegation to League One is confirm...

The full-back was rushed to hospital on Friday night after suffering what interim boss Stephen Dobbie described as a “nasty” injury during Blackpool’s defeat to Millwall that confirmed their relegation to League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gabriel landed awkwardly as he challenged for the ball during the dying moments as the Seasiders desperately looked for a way back into the game during their agonising 3-2 defeat.

Most Popular

It’s the second time Gabriel has injured his knee this season, having suffered a meniscus tear in October that kept him out of action for four months.

According to reports, Gabriel left Bloomfield Road breathing oxygen to be rushed to hospital having been stretchered off the pitch.

Hide Ad

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, Gabriel posted: “Distraught isn’t even the word to describe the feelings right now.

Hide Ad

“Not how I wanted to finish the season, but I can’t thank the ambulance medical staff enough.

Gabriel suffered the setback after falling awkwardly during the dying moments of Friday night's gameGabriel suffered the setback after falling awkwardly during the dying moments of Friday night's game
Gabriel suffered the setback after falling awkwardly during the dying moments of Friday night's game

“Blackpool fans, thank you! Sorry the season wasn’t what you wanted or deserved but you’ve been amazing this season.

Hide Ad

“Be back stronger, AGAIN!”

Speaking directly after the game on Friday, Dobbie said: “I think it’s a nasty one.

Hide Ad

“It’s his knee. He’s on his way to hospital to see what the damage is.”

When asked if it was the same knee that was operated on earlier in the season, Dobbie added: “It looks to be, so we’ll have to get a scan and see how bad it is.

Hide Ad

“Hopefully it’s not that bad and he’ll be okay for pre-season.”

Related topics:Jordan GabrielStephen DobbieBlackpoolLeague OneMillwallInstagram