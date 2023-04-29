Blackpool fans' group issues statement after relegation to League One is confirmed

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust has also called for unity on and off the pitch and say the fanbase has a part to play in turning the tide.

“League One football is not what any of us hoped for and all our efforts now have to focus on the task of a swift return to the Championship,” the statement reads.

“This is not just a question of status. The financial difference between tiers two and three of the football pyramid is around £7 million per season, which is a significant one for a club of Blackpool’s size.

“Mr Sadler has already had to put a great deal of money on the table to first buy the club, then nurse it through Covid and finally begin investing in its infrastructure. Relegation hurts him as much as anyone.

“That said, we all know that mistakes have been made this season. The loss of Neil Critchley was a shock we never got over; the club concedes that his departure caught them unprepared and without a contingency plan in place, we have paid a significant price as a result.

The Seasiders will be back in League One next season after two seasons in the Championship

“How the club responds now is very important. But so too is the way that we, as supporters, rally around our common cause. The competition next year will be fierce and it is important that the club and fans face it together.”

BST also calls on the club to; make a swift appointment of a new head coach; address the loss of leadership caused by Brett Gerrity’s recent departure from the board and; ensure season tickets and match day tickets are as affordable as possible.

“The fightback starts here and we hope that you will join us in supporting the club through a difficult time,” BST concluded.

“It is, after all, what we do.”