Stephen Dobbie issues Jordan Gabriel injury update as Blackpool man is rushed to hospital

Jordan Gabriel was taken to hospital last night after suffering a “nasty” knee injury during Blackpool’s defeat to Millwall that confirmed their relegation to League One.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
The full-back landed awkwardly as he challenged for the ball during the dying moments as Stephen Dobbie’s side desperately looked for a way back into the game during their agonising 3-2 defeat.

It’s the second time Gabriel has injured his knee this season, having suffered a meniscus tear in October that kept him out of action for four months.

Gabriel was stretchered off the pitch and it’s understood was rushed straight to hospital with an oxygen mask.

“I think it’s a nasty one,” Dobbie said.

“It’s his knee. He’s on his way to hospital to see what the damage is.”

When asked if it was the same knee that was operated on earlier in the season, Dobbie added: “It looks to be, so we’ll have to get a scan and see how bad it is.

Gabriel was stretchered off the pitch before being taken to hospitalGabriel was stretchered off the pitch before being taken to hospital
Gabriel was stretchered off the pitch before being taken to hospital

“Hopefully it’s not that bad and he’ll be okay for pre-season.”

Elsewhere, the Seasiders were without Jordan Thorniley against Millwall after the defender failed to recover from a tight groin he picked up during last week’s win against Birmingham City.

The Seasiders were hopeful the 26-year-old would come through a late fitness test but that proved not to be the case.

“Jordan didn’t train all week, so he was a no go straight away,” Dobbie explained.

“He might be okay for next week, but this one was far too soon for him.”

Marvin Ekpiteta made his return from injury last night, coming off the bench late on to make his first appearance since January.

