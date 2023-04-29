Blackpool player ratings gallery: Mixed marks as relegation is confirmed following Millwall defeat

Blackpool’s frantic 3-2 defeat to Millwall on Friday night confirmed the Seasiders’ relegation to League One.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated...
1. Down and out
Morgan Rogers sits dejected at the final whistle Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10
Conceded three but couldn’t have done a great deal about any of them. Dived the right way for the penalty but couldn’t quite reach it. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10
Gave his all for the cause and at his combative best before suffering what looked to be a nasty looking knee injury at the end. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Curtis Nelson - 6/10
Left far too much space between himself and Husband for Millwall’s second. Otherwise fairly solid and steady. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth