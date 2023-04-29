News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: Mixed marks as relegation is confirmed following Millwall defeat

Blackpool’s frantic 3-2 defeat to Millwall on Friday night confirmed the Seasiders’ relegation to League One.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

Morgan Rogers sits dejected at the final whistle

1. Down and out

Morgan Rogers sits dejected at the final whistle Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Conceded three but couldn’t have done a great deal about any of them. Dived the right way for the penalty but couldn’t quite reach it.

2. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10

Conceded three but couldn’t have done a great deal about any of them. Dived the right way for the penalty but couldn’t quite reach it. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Gave his all for the cause and at his combative best before suffering what looked to be a nasty looking knee injury at the end.

3. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10

Gave his all for the cause and at his combative best before suffering what looked to be a nasty looking knee injury at the end. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Left far too much space between himself and Husband for Millwall’s second. Otherwise fairly solid and steady.

4. Curtis Nelson - 6/10

Left far too much space between himself and Husband for Millwall’s second. Otherwise fairly solid and steady. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

