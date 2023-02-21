Why Mick McCarthy expects Blackpool to see the best of Charlie Patino during the final months of the campaign

The 19-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Seasiders so far this season after moving to Bloomfield Road on loan from Arsenal.

After getting off to a promising start, even scoring during the derby win against Preston North End, it’s fair to say it’s been tough going for the midfielder over the past couple of months.

McCarthy opted to rest Patino and take him out of the side for the recent game against Huddersfield Town, but he picked up a red card on his return meaning he missed the weekend win against Stoke City.

But as we enter the final few months of the campaign, McCarthy believes the time out of the side will serve Patino well.

“He’s a really talented young player, we’re lucky to have him. There’s more to come from him,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“Apparently when he came here they were happy for him to have around 15 games, whether that be substitute appearances or starts, but he’s had a lot more than that already.

Patino is back available after serving his ban

“He was knackered, he needed a break. But I think we’ll see the best of him towards the end of the season now.”

Patino showed signs of his tender age against Swansea last week when he was shown a second yellow card for crunching into a needless challenge.

While Blackpool actually performed better with 10 men, they still lost the game due to Callum Connolly’s unfortunate own goal.

“It upset him, that. He didn’t want to get sent off, that’s for sure,” McCarthy added.

“He did say to me afterwards ‘you did say to be aggressive’ and I did, but there’s a time and a place to do that when you get booked.

“But he was unfortunate actually, because the guy had a really bad touch and kicked it away from him. Charlie’s eyes lit him but the guy was quicker than he thought when it was in front of him.