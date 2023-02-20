Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Blackburn Rovers as Arsenal loanee returns from ban
Blackpool make the short trip to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow looking to make it two wins from two after finally returning to winning ways at the weekend.
The Seasiders will be boosted by the return of Jordan Thorniley, who missed the Stoke win with a tight hamstring, while Charlie Patino is also back available after serving his one-game ban.
But Mick McCarthy has confirmed his squad will otherwise remain largely unchanged from the weekend.
With that in mind, here’s how we think Pool will line up at Ewood Park…
