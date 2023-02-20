News you can trust since 1873
Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Blackburn Rovers as Arsenal loanee returns from ban

Blackpool make the short trip to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow looking to make it two wins from two after finally returning to winning ways at the weekend.

By Matt Scrafton
29 minutes ago

The Seasiders will be boosted by the return of Jordan Thorniley, who missed the Stoke win with a tight hamstring, while Charlie Patino is also back available after serving his one-game ban.

But Mick McCarthy has confirmed his squad will otherwise remain largely unchanged from the weekend.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Pool will line up at Ewood Park…

1. On the up?

The Seasiders can climb out of the bottom three with a win on Tuesday night

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

Maxi should be feeling full of confidence after his Man of the Match display against Stoke at the weekend.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. RB - Andy Lyons

Jordan Gabriel will be pushing to start following his return from injury, but we expect Lyons to retain his place.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Callum Connolly

Having been given the captain's armband and praised by McCarthy, Connolly is a certain starter.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

