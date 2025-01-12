Integral Blackpool figure pinpoints factor behind big improvement in vital area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Olly Casey states consistency in Blackpool’s back four has helped Steve Bruce’s side to tighten up at the back.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have proved hard to beat in recent times, and have been able to pick up draw away to both Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers in the last month, with the pair currently occupying the top two in League One.

With the consistent starting back four of Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Casey and James Husband, Blackpool have only conceded four goals in their last six games - which includes two penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While results on the road have been impressive, performances at Bloomfield Road remain an issue, with their latest opportunity to pick up their first home win since September postponed due to the cold conditions.

Casey admits the Seasiders know they need to improve, but has been pleased with the way they’ve been able to become a tight unit at the back.

“In the last month, we’ve defensively done really well - it’s not just me, it’s the whole back four,” he told Tangerine TV.

“We’ve worked really well together, not conceding many goals, so it’s been good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“December was a bit up and down. In the away games we played against the top teams, we played really well and battled hard, and should’ve had more points, but we know our home form needs to improve.

“Consistency (in personnel) always helps. You can see that we’ve taken the stuff we’ve been working on at the training ground into games, and we’ve defended well against teams that have put us under pressure.

“I’ve really enjoyed it with Penno (Matthew Pennington), we got to build a strong partnership and I’m enjoying it.”

Olly Casey

Speaking to the press last month, Casey expressed his delight to be a regular member of Bruce’s starting XI, after being in and out of the team on a more regular basis under ex-head coach Neil Critchley last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s what I’ve wanted to be honest, and it’s what I should’ve had last year, it’s been good playing every game - I can’t ask for any more,” he stated.

“That’s what football is about, if you’re doing well then you should stay in the team.”