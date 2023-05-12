'Immense': Stephen Dobbie's verdict on Blackpool's defensive improvements under his tenure

No other side in the Championship shipped as many goals as the Seasiders this season, letting in 72 in their 46 games.

But that record would have been even worse had Dobbie not come in as interim boss at the start of April to replace Mick McCarthy.

Not only did Dobbie win three of the six games he took charge of, his side also kept three clean sheets in their last five outings.

While it wasn’t enough to keep Blackpool in the second tier, Dobbie was right to be encouraged about the improvements made under his stewardship.

“I’ve been very pleased,” he said.

“The centre-backs Curtis Nelson and Jordan Thorniley have been rocks back there, absolutely immense.

Dobbie has been pleased with the improvements he's witnessed during his caretaker spell

“We’ve wheeled them out a few times because of different issues, but they’ve been great. So have the back four and the goalie, but it’s a collective effort.

“Even the boys that haven’t been playing, the likes of Maxi (Chris Maxwell), they’ve been on the bench but in the dressing room they’ve been massive to keep the encouragement going.”

Dobbie is still waiting to find out if he’s in the running for the permanent head coach role having impressed during his caretaker spell.

Speaking after Monday’s season finale at Norwich City, the club’s development squad boss believes it’s unlikely an appointment will be made until the sporting director vacancy is filled first.

“There will obviously be conversations but until the ones up above are in place I don’t think anything will move on that side,” Dobbie said.

Speaking recently, owner Simon Sadler revealed an appointment had been made and would be announced shortly, but as yet there’s been no announcement.

Reports suggest David Downes, who works as head of recruitment at Sheffield Wednesday, who are currently involved in the League One play-offs, could be poached to make the move to Bloomfield Road.