Blackpool next manager odds: Former boss tops the betting as ex-Bristol City & Portsmouth man enters the frame

Now Blackpool’s campaign has drawn to a close they will be looking to make a swift appointment of a permanent head coach.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th May 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 09:25 BST

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie, who oversaw three wins from his six games in charge, is one of numerous names in the frame.

The 40-year-old did, however, suggest an appointment is unlikely to be made until a sporting director is in place – something owner Simon Sadler was close to being confirmed.

Here’s the latest bookies’ odds according to BetVictor...

Stephen Dobbie has made a strong case for himself following his caretaker spell

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones is among a number of names at 66/1, alongside the likes of Grant McCann, Dave Challinor, Danny Cowley, Joey Barton, Chris Hughton and Sol Campbell.

Now coaching in Manchester City's academy following a stint at Rochdale between 2019 and 2021.

Inevitably linked with the Blackpool vacancy whenever it arises, but he recently signed a new long-term contract at Bolton.

