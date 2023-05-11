Blackpool next manager odds: Former boss tops the betting as ex-Bristol City & Portsmouth man enters the frame
Now Blackpool’s campaign has drawn to a close they will be looking to make a swift appointment of a permanent head coach.
Interim boss Stephen Dobbie, who oversaw three wins from his six games in charge, is one of numerous names in the frame.
The 40-year-old did, however, suggest an appointment is unlikely to be made until a sporting director is in place – something owner Simon Sadler was close to being confirmed.
Here’s the latest bookies’ odds according to BetVictor...
