It comes after Curtis Nelson made the move to Blackpool from South Wales, having had his contract cancelled by mutual consent with the Bluebirds.

That freed the 29-year-old to reunite with McCarthy, who managed the defender during his recent tenure at Cardiff.

Cardiff’s decision to allow one of their players to join a relegation rival raised eyebrows in some quarters.

The Bluebirds currently sit 21st in the Championship, three points ahead of McCarthy’s side having played a game more.

“They’ll do what they want to do, I’m not arsed what they think,” McCarthy said.

“We just tried to get him and hoped they would let us have him, because we’re just a bit short.

Cardiff was the last club McCarthy managed before taking over at Bloomfield Road

“I thought big Charlie Goode was excellent on Saturday. It was his first game in a long time but we’re going Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday, so we need some backup (at centre-back).”

The Seasiders were already short on numbers in that area of the pitch prior to the arrival of Goode and Nelson.

That’s because loanee Rhys Williams was recalled by his parent club Liverpool, while Marvin Ekpiteta is sidelined with a hamstring injury until the end of February.

James Husband, a left-back by trade who has often filled in at centre-back, also suffered a tight hamstring during the weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Southampton.

That makes Nelson’s arrival a timely one, with the former Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle man likely to play a leading role for the Seasiders between now and the end of the season.

“He’s a real solid defender, Curtis,” McCarthy said.

“He made the most blocks and tackles when I was at Cardiff, so he’s a real solid citizen.

“He’s a great lad, so he’ll be a really good addition to the squad. We’re really pleased to get him.”

The Seasiders have until 11pm on Tuesday night to complete their transfer business before the window shuts.

Following Nelson’s arrival, Pool now have 29 ‘senior’ players on their books, four more than the 25 permitted under EFL regulations.